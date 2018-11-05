Firm hopes for business boost

An Inverurie firm is looking for a New Start Scotland boost as it looks to launch its new smart home technology aimed at keeping the elderly in their own homes for as long as possible.

TL Tech was launched in 2018 by husband and wife team Thomas and Caroline Laurenson.

It aims to provide unobtrusive, affordable and accessible smart home solutions to elderly people, their families and carers to allow people to live in their own homes with independence.

TL Tech has entered New Start Scotland’s £5K pitch competition, where budding entrepreneurs get five minutes to pitch a business idea to a panel of expert judges and the winner will receive £20, 000 worth of business services including a lump sum of £5,000 cash.

Caroline explained: “We all know about smart technology, and it is very much thought of as something which is nice to have but not essential.

“However, for the elderly or disabled, it could really be the difference between them remaining in their own homes or being forced to move into residential care.

“It’s our plan to install the hardware in some homes free of charge, which would allow for more extensive user testing, and then use this information to further develop a more advanced software platform to enhance user functionality and data security.”

The New Start Scotland exhibition and the Scottish Business Exhibition takes place on Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 November at the SEC in Glasgow.