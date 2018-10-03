Firm invests £250k in Inverurie office

A north east firm is investing £250,000 in the transformation if its Inverurie office.

Incremental Group decided to carry out the transformation work to support its continued growth in the region.

The investment will create capacity to deliver a 30 per cent increase in the number of digital technology jobs in the town.

Incremental Group’s Inverurie office on Burghmuir Way has been a key location for the business for almost 30 years, with several name changes being experienced throughout the years.

From the Inverurie base, Incremental supports a number of major manufacturing, energy and public sector organisations that have a mix of local presence in the North East and wider national and international footprints.

The extensive remodelling project will create a bright, modern and collaborative working space for the existing team of 40 staff members, while providing capacity for future employment growth.

Work started on the transformation on Monday, September 17, and the existing team is currently operating from a temporary office nearby.

It is hoped that the team will manage to move back into the newly refurbished space before Christmas.

The design and build project is being undertaken by Space Solutions.

Commenting on the transformation project Incremental Group CFO, Stuart Kerr, said: “Incremental Group has deep roots in the North East of Scotland.

“It is a great source of digital technology talent and gives proximity to many great customers; key reasons for us wanting to make a significant investment to create new jobs and facilitate future growth in the region.

“Creating a modern and collaborative working environment is a must for us in being able to foster the Incremental culture and therefore we cannot wait to complete this next step in our journey.”