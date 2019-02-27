Firm’s ice cream sales heat up

A scorching summer and increased exports has helped a north east firm achieve record revenues and profits from ice cream sales in 2018.

Mackie’s of Scotland has reported a record annual turnover of £13.9 million and gross profit exceeding £1.3 million for the financial year ending May 2018.

The company’s turnover was up 13% on the previous year thanks in part to boosted ice cream sales in supermarkets across the UK, increasing sales in the Far East, the addition of a range of chocolate bars and revenue from production of renewable energy on the Mackie’s farm at Westertown.

Mackie’s enjoyed record-breaking sales in 2018, with £12.4 million turnover reported for ice cream and chocolate.

Meanwhile its export sales to markets in the Far East soared by 182% to £1.1 million - now contributing 8% to its total turnover.

The company’s net assets were up by 11% and operating profit continued to rise, standing at £1.3 million, with profits reinvested into the company, extending production with items like a new packaging machine in addition to investment in the Aberdeen ice cream parlour.

Overall costs increased by 22% on the previous year, due in part to the continued high price of cream. Although its own 330-strong cow herd helps to buffer the impact of rising cream prices, during peak times in particular, the firm is required to buy extra cream at market prices.

Mac Mackie, Managing Director at Mackie’s and one of three sibling owners, said: “2018 was certainly a significant year for Mackie’s, with substantial growth in our export trade as well as developments closer to home.

“Our current financial year has started well with the hot summer months with growth continuing into 2019.”