Food sharing service launches

A free service that lets businesses share their surplus food with their local community is now available in Inverurie.

The new food redistribution service, from registered charity Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE), will enable Inverurie businesses to donate their surplus food to local people, businesses or charities – rather than paying to throw good food in the bin.

It is estimated that some 270,000 tonnes of the food that gets thrown away each year in the UK is still edible and could have provided enough food for 650 million meals.

The service was officially launched during Inverurie Food Waste Prevention Week, an event led by Zero Waste Scotland, delivered in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, and backed by funding from the Scottish Government and European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Graeme Robbie, Development Worker at CFINE said: “We are always looking for new food suppliers to start redistributing their in-date surplus food that would normally go to waste.

“FareShare works with charities and community organisations to make sure the food gets to those in need.”

Mr Robbie added: “To find out more or to sign up as a supplier, businesses can get in touch via our website: www.cfine.org, or email info@cfine.org.”