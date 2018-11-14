Football fans invited to share their memories

A Football Memories group held in Inverurie is encouraging more participants to come along and share their stories.

The group, organised by Inverurie Loco Works FC and Alzheimer Scotland, uses memories of the sport to improve the lives of people with dementia and memory problems.

Memories can be very effective in developing communication skills as well as boosting morale, self-confidence and self-esteem.

The group uses old photographs, Football Memories cards, video footage and pieces of memorabilia to help its members recall players, teams, goals and stories from the past.

Inverurie Loco Works FC set up the Football Memories group in 2015 and meetings were originally held in the club’s boardroom, dressing room, and social club.

However after a few location changes the meetings are now held in Hanover Court, Inverurie.

Community activity organiser for Alzheimer Scotland, Anouk Kahanov-Kloppert said: “Alzheimer Scotland is here to support people but anyone is welcome to come along, including ladies.

“The group aims to stimulate memories from the past. Some of the stories we have heard so far have been facinating.

“It’s amazing how people are connected with the past, and the meetings give those taking part a sense of well-being and purpose.”

The Football Memories Scotland project is supported by the Scottish Football Museum at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The next meeting of the Inverurie Football Memories group will be held onThursday, December 6.

For more information or future meeting dates please call 01343 548585.

Transport to and from the group can be provided, for enquiries please contact Anouk by calling 07584 408255.