Fraser to take on cycle challenge again

An Inverurie man is getting ready to take on the cycle from John O’Groats to Land’s End for a second time in aid of charity.

Fraser Beattie will take on the epic bike ride again in aid of Epilepsy Scotland in July.

He first completed the over 1,170 mile challenge in 13 days back in July 2017.

This time round however, Fraser is aiming to cut the challenge back to 975 miles and by cycling longer each day he is hoping to complete the ride in just ten days.

Speaking to the Herald Fraser said: “I was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2014 at the age of 34, following my third seizure.

“I want to show people that this condition doesn’t need to stop a sufferer from living or achieving things as well as trying to educate others that epilepsy isn’t this big, scary, stigmatised condition.”

Explaining why he decided to take on the challenge Fraser said: “I’m doing the ride again as it went so well the last time with raising awareness, funds and also from a personal aspect.

“Being able to say I’ve cycled from Land’s End to John O’Groats and back again before I’m 40 would be a personal achievement.

“I am training and focusing on diet and weight loss with more miles planned when it gets lighter at nights and warmer too.

“I’ve been running, doing kettlebells as well as body weight exercises just now too.”

“I’m looking forward to it all. The worst parts to deal with are when the heavens open and you get soaked, and dealing with impatient drivers.”

When asked if he learned any lessons from the previous cycle, Fraser said: “Having snacks on the bike is hugely important. I got into a couple of situations last time with being miles from anywhere and physically crashing.

“The main thing is the training. Do all the work now so that come the ride I’ll be as prepared as I can be and physically and mentally ready for it.

“Keeping going, keeping getting up each morning knowing you’ve to ride 100+ miles, no matter the weather. That’s the hardest part for me.”

To support Fraser visit his online donation page at www.justgiving.com/end2endJOGLE19. He also has a Facebook page ‘End 2 End For Epilepsy’ where you can follow his progress.