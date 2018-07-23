FuelGood at Garioch Sports Centre

A free FuelGood driving course is to be held at the Garioch Sports Centre in Inverurie.

The course is designed to give motorists the chance to learn more about the links between fuel efficient driving and climate change.

Participants can use their own vehicles and the course will last for one hour.

The FuelGood course has been organised by the centre as part of their Garioch Sports Centre Goes Green project which is supported by a grant of £127,000 from the Scottish Government’s Climate Challenge Fund and includes a maximum contribution of £34,000 from the European Regional Development Fund.

The Garioch Sports Centre Goes Green project offers free support to help people in the community save energy in the home as well as supplying information on sustainable travel and climate change.

The Climate Challenge Fund (CCF) is a Scottish Government grant programme, managed and administered by Keep Scotland Beautiful.

The CCF has awarded 1,097 grants totalling £101 million to 658 communities since its introduction in 2008, for projects involving energy efficiency, sustainable travel, local food and resource efficiency.

To find out more information and book a place on the course please email ccf@gariochsports.co.uk.

A total of 20 free spaces are on offer and times will be confirmed on booking.

The course will be available on Saturday, August 25 and Saturday, September 1.

The Garioch Sports Centre is located on Burghmuir Road in Inverurie.