Fun Day success for Centre

Over 700 people attended a family fun day held at the Garioch Sports Centre on Saturday, September 22.

Those in attendance enjoyed taking the opportunity to walk around the facilities and met with members of the team.

Face painter Danielle Menzies turns Poppy Morrison into a butterfly

A popular kids’ free play session, Little Gym Buddies, ran throughout the day.

Hundreds of children took part in the gymnastic-based class, which runs every Thursday at 10.30am.

Other activities for children included a bouncy castle, face painting, and the chance to meet mascot ‘Garioch’.

Local resident Emma Emslie said: “It was great to be able to see the breadth of what the sports centre has to offer and I was impressed by how much there was to keep the kids entertained.”

Jamie Reid gives some table tennis coaching to Zander Johnston

Co-general manager, Lyndsey Ross, said: “We were so pleased to welcome so many people through the doors on the day.

“We wanted to hold a fun open day geared towards the local community and we’re delighted that so many people had the opportunity to enjoy the facilities and see what we have to offer.”

She added: “Following the success of the event, we’ll get planning the next one which will be bigger and even better.

“Support from the local community is invaluable to our success and we’re honoured to be able to give something back.

“We’d like to extend our thanks to everybody that attended and remind people that our doors are always open for them to come along and have a look around.”