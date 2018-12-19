Funding boost for mental health recruitment

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has welcomed an additional £4million to recruit more mental health staff across Scotland.

It comes after the Scottish Government announced a £60million pledge to in counsellors in schools to help support pupils.

The announcement in September will mean an extra 350 counsellors and 250 additional school nurses, ensuring every secondary school has a counselling service.

Now, this latest announcement of funding will allow a further 80 mental health professionals to work with children and young people.

The additional staff, made up of psychologists, nurses, allied health professionals and administration workers, will support improvements to mental health care and help reduce pressure on Children’s and Young People Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

The funding comes as a taskforce appointed by the Scottish Government and COSLA to review CAMHS publishes its delivery plan for improving services.

Gillian Martin MSP said: “Support needed for CAMHS is becoming more and more important and I welcome the Mental Health Minister’s clear commitment to helping our young people with their emotional wellbeing.

"There’s talented and dedicated mental health staff providing high quality care to young people.

“And this additional funding of £4 million in CAMHS staff, who will be instrumental in supporting new services and reducing pressure."