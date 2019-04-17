Gardening course to be held at Pitmedden next week

A two-day gardening course will be held at Pitmedden Garden next week.

The Scottish Traditional Skills Training Centre, a registered charity, will present ‘Establishing and Maintaining a Garden in Scotland’ on Thursday 25 and Friday 26 April.

The course is being led by Mark Paterson, a leading authority on horticulture and gardening, who formerly worked at the Kew Royal Botanic Gardens, and, for six years, managed the educational programme at the world famous Eden Project in Cornwall.

The course will combine classroom-based learning with practical ‘hands-on’ training to provide those attending with an understanding of the skills and techniques necessary in order to establish and maintain parks, gardens and landscapes.

For more details call 01888 511347 or email soundcraft@towiebarclay.co.uk.