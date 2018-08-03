Gardens marked on Scottish map

Garden tourism group, Discover Scottish Gardens, has launched a printed map of Scotland to encourage locals and tourists to visit gardens and attractions throughout the country.

Over 130 gardens are listed on the map, from public and private gardens to woodlands, plant nurseries and accommodation with gardens to explore.

Gardens featured in the North-east include Haddo House, Crathes Castle, Drum Castle, Castle Fraser and Pitmedden Garden.

Catherine Erskine, Chair of Discover Scottish Gardens, said: “Our brand-new map of Scotland will help locals and tourists discover the beautiful and varied gardens the North-east has to offer.

“We want people to be inspired by Scotland’s breathtaking scenery and learn more about our diverse climate and plant collections that thrive here.

“Scottish gardens are a huge asset and we continually strive to maximise on the potential to grow their popularity.

“The new map will equip visitors with a list of some of the best gardens in the region, helping them make the most of their visit, or for locals, discover something new right on their doorstep.”

Catherine added: “With the amazing weather we’ve been experiencing recently, now is the perfect time to pick up a map and go exploring.”

The maps can be picked up from shopping centres, bus stations, hotels, gifts shops, tourist attractions and information sites across the country.