Garioch officer getting to grips with new role

Garioch’s new Community Officer has been making an impact in the area by engaging with local communities to identify local concerns and address them.

PC James Stewart took the role of Garioch Community Officer in February following the retiral of PC Steve Middleton.

Since his appointment James has been getting to grips with his new role by meeting local councillors, community council members, staff at Aberdeenshire Council, pubwatch members, school teachers and pupils as well as local business owners and members of the public to listen to their concerns and needs to continue the positive work and contribution of PC Middleton to the local area.

Speaking about his career to date PC Stewart said: “I joined the police in 2012, and started my police career at Huntly before transferring to Inverurie. I’ve worked in the Garioch Policing Team for six and a half years.

“I was brought up in the area and went to school here so I am dedicated to ensuring the Garioch area remains a safe place to live and work.

“I’m looking to attend community council meetings, when operationally possible, and forge positive links with key stakeholders in the area. I’ve already made inroads with some community councils and I’m looking forward to meeting others."

Inspector Darren Bruce added: “Our former community officers have all been highly visible points of contact for policing issues in the Garioch area and James has already made a positive start in his new role.

“As part of James’ remit he will be looking to work with members of the community to tackle ongoing issues, gain local intelligence to tackle, prevent and disrupt crime in the local area, as well as work on and support local initiatives that benefit the local community.”