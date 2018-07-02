The Garioch Women for Change Conference will be held later this year.

A host of prestigious speakers will be taking the stage at a free and friendly conference to celebrate Scottish women’s journey over the last hundred years.

The conference has a line-up of fascinating speakers, but there will be time for informal chat, for getting to know each other, and gathering information from expert contributors.

The all-day event will be held at Logie Durno Hall on Saturday, September 15.

For more details email gariochwomenforchange@outlook.com.

Garioch Women for Change was formed earlier this year to encourage women in and around Aberdeenshire to take an active part in their community.