Garioch Women for Change Conference

Some of the women that will be attending the conference
Some of the women that will be attending the conference

The Garioch Women for Change Conference will be held later this year.

A host of prestigious speakers will be taking the stage at a free and friendly conference to celebrate Scottish women’s journey over the last hundred years.

The conference has a line-up of fascinating speakers, but there will be time for informal chat, for getting to know each other, and gathering information from expert contributors.

The all-day event will be held at Logie Durno Hall on Saturday, September 15.

For more details email gariochwomenforchange@outlook.com.

Garioch Women for Change was formed earlier this year to encourage women in and around Aberdeenshire to take an active part in their community.