Get your skates on at ice rink this December

Festive celebrations in Inverurie this year are set to be cooler than ever thanks to the addition of a Christmas ice rink.

The beautiful winter ice rink will arrive in town from Saturday, December 1, to add plenty of Christmas cheer.

Sponsored by Barratt Homes and supported by We Are Inverurie, the ice rink will hold up to 45 skaters of all ages and abilities and is perfect for a family treat, a first date, or a great fun night out with friends.

For those wishing to watch friends and family enjoying themselves, there will be a spectator area, adjacent to the rink with refreshments available.

We Are Inverurie Bid Manager, Derek Ritchie, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce that the Inverurie Ice Rink will be in town until Sunday, December 9 for this year’s festive celebrations.

“We are really looking forward to seeing everyone skating and enjoying themselves.”

‘Discover Christmas - Inverurie’ will start on Saturday, November 25 with a Christmas parade, Lights Switch On, live bands and a spectacular evening firework display to end the day.

Celebrations continue on Saturday, December 1 with a live performance by 350 school pupils performing the BIG Sing in front of the Town Hall, and the opening of the ice rink.

This year’s Christmas Market will be in Station Road featuring a range of stalls offering crafts, produce and much more .

Ice rink tickets will cost £5 for all ages, and includes hire of skating boots or penguin skate aid for small children.