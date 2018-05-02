Glenkindie Charolais bull achieves overall champion title at Thainstone

A 22-month-old Charolais bull presented by J G Wilson, Kinclune, Glenkindie, achieved the overall champion title at yesterday’s multi breed show and sale of pedigree beef bulls and females at the Thainstone Centre.

The champion bull, ‘Kinclune Mascot’, was sold to A J Blackhall, Millhead, Tarland, Aboyne, achieving an impressive price of 6,200gns at the event – sponsored by local veterinary practice Ardene House, and hosted by Aberdeen & Northern Marts.

This year’s show and sale saw 40 bulls and female entries, compete, and were judged by Andrew Reid, Knockdhu, Hill of Logie, Ellon.

Mr Wilson’s champion bull was also the Charolais champion, with the reserve Charolais title awarded to a 20-month-old ‘Bonnykelly Marksman’, presented by R Leggat, Mormondprop, New Pitsligo, and sold to M J Forbes, Bogside, Drumblade, Huntly, for a substantial 6,000gns.

The champion Limousin bull title was achieved by P A Walker, Easterside, Dunnottar, Stonehaven, who presented 22-month-old ‘Walkers Murray’ that was purchased for 5,000gns by A & C Watson, Glasslaw, Dunnottar, Stonehaven.

The reserve champion, 20-month-old ‘Elrick Malt’ was exhibited M Massie, Mains of Elrick, Auchnagatt, and made 4,800gns in sale to M & J Bruce, Tarool, Watten, Wick.

Claiming the Simmental bull champion title was ‘Rockytop Hollister 16’, a 19-month-old presented by G Christie, Midtown, Glass, Huntly, and was not made available for sale.

The reserve champion, presented by C & M Bruce, Tillyeve, Udny, was 19-month-old ‘Tillyeve Harris 16’, which was purchased for 3,000gns by E Edmond & Son, Altons Farm, Keithhall, Inverurie.

The top selling Aberdeen Angus bull, an 18-month-old exhibited by Newton Holding, Newton Smiddy, Lyne of Skene, Westhhill, was purchased for a price of 4,000gns by J A Pirie, Northcote, Banchory.

Other notable prices from the sale include 5,800gns for a two-year-old Limousin presented by J Penny & Son, Shannas, Clola, which was purchased by S Hosie & Son, Quarryhead, Rosehearty, Fraserburgh; 5,000gns for a 21-month-old Limousin bull from J Penny & Son, Shannas, Clola, purchased by R & E Chapman, West Cockmuir, Strichen; 4,800gns for a Limousin bull presented by A & A Morrison, Bush of Muldearie, Mulben, Keith, which sold to G W Arnott, Bridgend, Tyrie, Fraserburgh; and 4,200gns for a 21-month-old Charolais bull exhibited by J G Wilson, Kinclune, Glenkindie, Alford, which was purchased by S & J Seivwright, Raich, Forgue, Huntly.

John Angus, Head of Livestock, said: “We had an outstanding sale today with strong prices across all pedigree bull entries. The results from the sale exceeded our expectations, and we are pleased to see strong demand for these high-quality bulls.

"We would like to thank Ardene House for their continued support of this show and sale, and to all of the sellers, buyers, and spectators that came to Thainstone today to take part in this event.”