Global award for Meldrum Cave Bar

Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course in Aberdeenshire has won a prestigious global award for their 800 year old Cave Bar.

Scooping Hotel Bar of the Year in London on Thursday, March 28 at the Whisky Magazine’s World Whisky Awards, the hotel beat off stiff competition from hotel bars in Shanghai, Sydney, New Orleans and Ireland.

The award comes on the back of picking up Scotland’s biggest hotel award in Edinburgh when they won Most Hospitable Hotel.

The World Whisky Awards launched in 2004 and are heralded as showcasing the very best of the whisky industry across the world and hosted by one of the most respected authorities, Whisky Magazine.

The event, held at The Honourable Artillery Company, saw the best of the best from Regional awards held in several countries.

Meldrum House won the Best Hotel Bar in Scotland back in December, which qualified them for the Global Icons of Whisky award.

CEO of Meldrum House Country Hotel, Andy Burgess said: “The Cave Bar is very unique and boasts over 120 malts and blends. It is part of the original Manor House dating back to 1236.

“In 2016 we extended it expanding the bar into 2 turrets and created a Whisky Club and an Old and Rare Cabinet.

“To be elevated onto this platform is testament to the dedicated team we have at the hotel. Our award-winning streak continues and we are extremely proud of what the hotel has achieved so far this year already.”