Global hairdressing award for Rebecca

A Kintore hairdresser is celebrating after securing a prestigious award at an industry show in London.

Rebecca Carr Hair Salon won Global Retailer of the Year with brand label.m after competing for the title against 7,000 salons worldwide.

The hair salon, which was launched in 2016, was announced as the winner of the title at the TONI&GUY Mainstage event at Salon International on Sunday, October 21.

The prestigious award recognises the ability of a salon to demonstrate a true retail culture, with a high or increased retail turnover percentage, as well as a passionate team.

Entrepreneur Rebecca Carr started her career with TONI&GUY when she was just 15 and worked up through the ranks before launching her own business at the age of 29.

Since launching, the salon has grown rapidly and now has more than 3,500 clients.

Rebecca said: “I was completely overwhelmed to secure the title against thousands of other salons in front of our industry peers. It is a great accolade and recognition of the hard work that Team Carr has put in to creating a salon that can compete on a global level and the passion that they have in the brands that we use in salon.”

Judges were impressed that the salon had supported every product launch throughout the year and had succeeded in achieving year on year target growth over the past three years. They were also commended for visual merchandising and engagement with the brand’s education support and work backstage at London Fashion Week.

Rebecca Carr Hair Salon has promoted label.m products since launching the north east salon.

Rebecca ensures her team has full training on the products and invests in her team to attend the brand’s training sessions, whilst promoting the brand.

The award secures a place for Rebecca Carr Hair Salon to join TONI&GUY’s artistic team at London Fashion Week 2019 for the Autumn/Winter collections.