Gold Medal award for Inverurie group

The Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group (IEI) received a Gold accolade at the recent Beautiful Scotland Awards.

Community groups, local authorities and businesses from all across Scotland gathered in Haddington on Thursday, September 6 to celebrate the annual ceremony, organised by environmental charity, Keep Scotland Beautiful.

George Anderson, Ian Mitchell, Jackie Mitchell and Lindsay Montgommery

Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group was presented with a Gold medal certificate.

They were also presented with the Community Horticulture Award, recognising its work to involve the whole community in all aspects of its activities.

This included engaging the Pitscurry Project, which provides training and day services for adults with learning disabilities, to maintain the flower baskets which provide a continuous ribbon of colour throughout the town.

The IEI said it was “delighted” to receive the accolade.

John Glover, IEI chairperson said: “Winning a second award was totally unexpected with the presentation of the Certificate/Silver Bowl for the ‘Community Horticultural Award’.

“This award acknowledges IEI’s work within the community and in partnership with other community groups.

“It includes recognition by the judges of the horticultural work carried out by the young Syrian Beginning Garden Group at Urybank Sheltered Housing.

“The judges were also impressed with the Overall Best Garden Competition winner Mrs Elsie Thomson’s garden and they enjoyed meeting the residents of Ury House Sheltered Housing who showed them around their garden.

“On behalf of the IEI committee I would like to thank Aberdeenshire Council Aden Park Nursery for supplying the magnificent plants for the hanging baskets and to the Landscaping, Cleansing and Community Waste Service Teams who contributed so much in making the town look fantastic for the Keep Scotland Beautiful Judges.

“The service users and staff of Pitscurry and DAYS can be proud of the contribution they made in achieving these awards for Inverurie by doing an incredible job every year planting out the hanging baskets. “Inverurie Men’s Shed have been tremendous in providing volunteers for watering the hanging baskets and planters throughout the summer. Inverurie Community Council, Inverurie Rotary, Grampian Opportunities, Breedon Aggregates and many other groups, individuals and community volunteers all contributed in their own way to helping Inverurie achieve the high standards necessary to win these awards.

“This has been a wonderful and very rewarding journey to be on with the support of so many who can now share in this success”.