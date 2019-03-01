Golden celebrations for couple

An Ellon couple have celebrated their golden wedding anniversary, marking 50 years together.

Bill and Isobel Bonner reached the milestone on Friday, March 1.

The couple first met at the Victoria Hall in Ellon, but Bill first dated Isobel’s sister before eventually asking his future wife out.

Isobel said: “My sister didn’t mind us being together, she ended up being one of my bridesmaids.”

The pair were together for three years and engaged for two before marrying at Dyce Parish Church on March 1 1969 when Isobel was 19 and Bill was 21.

Bill originally hails from the Tarves area, and Isobel from Oldmeldrum, but the couple made the move to Ellon in January 1976.

Through the years Isobel worked at the Stoneywood paper mill before working at Ellon’s former Haldanes store on the checkouts for 21 years, a job that she really enjoyed.

Meanwhile Bill spent time working on a local pig farm and he now works as a lollypop man for Meiklemill School, and is also a part-time janitor.

The couple have two sons, Mark and Robbie, and two grandchildren, Ryan and Megan.

Bill and Isobel will celebrate their anniversary with close friends and family at the weekend.

Commenting on their achievement Isobel said: “It is amazing but the last 20 years or so have just flown past.

“I am the only one in my family to have reached this anniversary.”

Bill added that it felt “fantastic” to celebrate 50 years together.

When asked what the secret to a long and successful marriage is Isobel said: “Saying sorry even if you are in the wrong.”

Speaking on behalf of their family, son Robbie said: “I’m sure that everyone in the Ellon community and beyond will join with the family in congratulating Mum and Dad on reaching their 50th wedding. anniversary.”

Bill and Isobel are now looking forward to the wedding of their grandson Ryan to his fiancee Kayleigh in May.