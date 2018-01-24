Gordon MP visits Home-Start Garioch

MP for Gordon Colin Clark visited Home-Start in Inverurie recently.

The organisation works with families in the area who feel isolated or need support and Aberdeenshire Council is its main financial support.

Mr Clark said: “Aberdeenshire Council funding is coming under real pressure and local organisations doing valuable work in the community supporting the isolated or vulnerable may well be starved of cash.

“At this time of year when Councils are setting budgets we have to be mindful that the consequence of money raised locally not staying in the north east is that local voluntary organisations lose funding, which, in the long term increases the demands on councils and the NHS.

“Home-Start first opened its doors to families in the Garioch area in 1995.

“Bringing up a family can be hard and sometimes you need an extra bit of support. They can provide that support through one of their volunteers, who have been recruited and trained and who are there to offer you friendly informal and confidential support.

“It was really good to meet up with them.”