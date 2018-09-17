Gordon residents sign up to donor register

Gordon MP Colin Clark has paid tribute to almost 1,700 constituents who have signed up to the Anthony Nolan donor register.

The achievement was celebrated as part of the charity’s Communities vs Blood Cancer campaign, which shines a spotlight on the vital work being done at a local level to ensure every patient in need of a stem cell transplant can find a lifesaving donor.

In the Gordon area 1,692 potential stem cell donors are registered with Anthony Nolan.

More than 700,000 people in the UK are on the Anthony Nolan register, any of whom could be a match for someone with blood cancer and asked to donate their stem cells to give a patient a second chance of life.

Mr Clark said: “I am very proud that Gordon is up to 56th out of 650 UK parliamentary constituencies with Anthony Nolan.

“These people who have selflessly volunteered to give someone a second chance at life.

“Donating stem cells is straightforward but it could make an enormous difference to someone with no other chance of a cure.

“I strongly hope that more people from our community will be inspired to sign up and show that together, we can provide a cure for blood cancer.”

Henny Braund, chief executive of Anthony Nolan, said: “Since 1974 thousands of caring, selfless people have joined the Anthony Nolan register and thousands of lives have been saved as a result.

“This Blood Cancer Awareness Month residents can be proud of all the lifesavers in your community. It’s wonderful to have the support of Gordon in achieving our goal of saving and improving the lives of people with blood cancer and blood disorders.”