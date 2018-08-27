Green light for Inverurie development

Aberdeenshire Council has approved plans for a new residential development by CALA Homes in Inverurie, heralding the first time the luxury housebuilder has built family homes in the town.

The development – located in the Conglass area, on Crawford Road – will comprise 43 four and five-bedroom detached homes as well as an allocation of affordable properties.

Mike Naysmith, Managing Director of CALA Homes (North), said: “We are delighted to have secured approval on our plans for a new community of family homes in Inverurie. Our last development in the area, which comprised apartments at Priory Park, was many years ago, therefore we’re looking forward to returning with a new offering for homebuyers.

“We have strong links to the area with our ongoing sponsorship of Inverurie Locos Works F.C. and its annual Business Lunch, and our support of Garioch Sports Centre, and are looking forward to investing in the town further with the arrival of this development.

“Our plans have been carefully considered to ensure the new neighbourhood will complement the existing surroundings and bring numerous benefits to the area, including enhanced links to neighbouring developments, speed calming measures, community open space, a playpark and contributions to local amenities.

“Our new homes will definitely be worth the wait for those eager to own a premium CALA home in Inverurie.”

Work on the new development will begin in autumn 2018 with sales expected to launch in late 2018.