Group to hold final fundraiser

A local group is to host a fundraising Dog Show in aid of their trip to Uganda later this year.

The Daviot and Oldmeldrum Explorer Scouts will make the trip in July, where they will help to build a scout hall that they have funded.

Over the past year the Explorer Scouts have worked hard to raise over £22,000 to fund the building of a multipurpose hall at Ruhanga Development School in south west Uganda.

Local builders began construction back in January.

It will be big enough to fit over 500 children for assemblies and prize-giving ceremonies and accommodate PE classes during wet weather as well as hosting weekly Scout meetings.

It will also be used in the evenings and weekends for community meetings and even hired out for social events.

Organiser and Explorer parent, Rebecca Jamieson, said: “The Explorers have all worked so hard and this will be a great, fun-filled afternoon to finish off all our fundraising efforts.”

The Dog Show will take place at Oldmeldrum Pleasure Park on Sunday, June 10.

Registration starts at 12-12.45pm and judging will begin at 1pm.

Entry is £3 per class or four classes for £10.

There will be refreshments, stalls and a thrilling Flyball demo by ScratchSquad.

For more details or pre-registrations for entrants and interested stall holders please contact Rebecca Jamieson on rje.jamieson@btinternet.com or 07840 924485.