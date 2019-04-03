Guests invited to join Inverurie tea parties

A charity that provides a lifeline of friendship through afternoon tea parties is inviting older people in Inverurie to be their guest.

Contact the Elderly would like potential new members to contact the organisation which arranges the free monthly gatherings for members of the older generation who live alone and who would enjoy some lively company.

The charity, which has more than 130 groups across the country, recently welcomed its 1,000th guest in Scotland.

Volunteer drivers collect guests from their home and accompany them to a gathering, usually in a local host’s home, where they can enjoy a couple of hours of tea, cake and conversation with like-minded friends.

On other occasions there are opportunities to visit alternative venues – anything from a steam train to a museum – and members’ birthdays are often celebrated in style.

One woman, who knew she wouldn’t receive a single birthday card or gift, was the happy recipient of 16 cards after she joined up.

Caroline Peter, Contact the Elderly Support Officer, said: “The difference a little company and a change of scenery can make is amazing. We know just how much our regular guests look forward to catching up and hope to share that with some new friends.

“Because our drivers provide a door-to-door chauffeur service it means guests, particularly those who find it difficult to get out and about, don’t have to worry about transport, which is a real bonus.

“Our Inverurie group is really well established with a great team of volunteers and guests but we’d like to welcome more people to join the party. We’d love to hear from older people themselves or from anyone who knows someone they think would enjoy an afternoon out with us.”

To find out more about becoming a volunteer or guest with Contact the Elderly in Inverurie, please contact Caroline Peter on 01561 405011 or email caroline.peter@contact-the-elderly.org.uk.