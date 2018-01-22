Guitarist to perform at “pop-up” concert in Inverurie

Inverurie Music and the North East Scotland Classical Guitar Society are staging a “pop-up” concert at the Acorn Centre this weekend.

Scottish Iranian guitarist Sasha Savaloni will perform a selection of music by Dowland, Granados, Schubert, Albeniz and Takemitsu on Sunday, January 28, at 3pm.

The performance will last for under an hour and refreshments will be available afterwards.

Entry is £5 and the event is suitable for children, who get in for free.

Tickets will be on sale at the door prior to the event.

A rising star of the classical guitar world, Sasha has won many awards and was last heard in the town last year when, as a recipient of the coveted Enterprise Music Scotland Residency award, he and soprano Alison McNeill teamed up for a delightful Inverurie Music concert.

