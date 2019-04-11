Haddo House opens its doors for tours

Haddo House is now open for tours seven days per week until the end of October.

The move comes thanks to the support and commitment of staff and volunteers at the National Trust for Scotland, who are keen to share the various delights of Haddo House with its visitors.

Weekly tours will run at 12pm and 2pm, and four tours will be held at weekends.

Both local residents and visitors alike are welcome along to Haddo House to find out more about the facinating family home of the Earls and Marquesses of Aberdeen, marvel at the spectacular Georgian architecture of William Adam and subsequent designs, and understand how previous generations lived and worked on a large Scottish estate.

While at Haddo treat yourself to a light lunch or a coffee and a delicious cake or scone in the Haddo House Tearoom which will be open daily from 10am to 4.30pm.

The gift shop will also be open daily from 10.30am to 4pm.

Visitors are also invited to hear about the work of the National Trust for Scotland charity and the benefits of membership.

Throughout 2019 the National Trust for Scotland are organising a wide programme of events to be held at Haddo House.

The events range from the popular Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt and the Minibeasts and Marvellous Moths Children’s Walk, to the outdoor theatre in the summer and artisan food fairs.

The National Trust for Scotland are always looking for new volunteers to help them maintain and develop Haddo House, so if you have any spare time and are interested in volunteering please call 01651 851440 or email haddo@nts.org.uk.