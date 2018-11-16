Hannah to open Inverurie Ice Rink

Olympic swimmer Hannah Miley will officially open Inverurie’s Christmas Ice Rink on Saturday, December 1.

The opening event will begin at 10.30am.

This is the first year that Inverurie has had an Ice Rink in the town as part of its Christmas celebrations.

After the opening ceremony, Hannah will introduce a group of young figure skaters who regularly compete at a National level.

The team will be wowing the crowds with a beautiful figure skating performance prior to the rink opening to the public at 11am.

Hannah said: “I’m really looking forward to this event. Inverurie has always been my home and to celebrate Christmas with the opening of the ice rink is a huge honour. I am excited to meet everyone.”

The ice rink, sponsored by Barratt Homes, will be in a marquee and located in the car park to the rear of the Town Hall.

We Are Inverurie Bid Manager, Derek Ritchie, added: “We’re delighted that Hannah will be with us and helping everyone enjoy the treats that the town has to offer in the lead up to Christmas.”

The celebrations continue on December 1 with a live performance by 350 local pupils performing the BIG Sing, a medley of Christmas songs starting at 11am in front of the Town Hall.

A Christmas market will also be held in Station Road, with a range of stalls offering crafts, produce and much more plus Santa’s Grotto will be next to the ice ring where young children can visit Santa and receive a small gift.