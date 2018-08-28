Hannah to speak at conference

North east Olympic swimmer, Hannah Miley, is to join a host of entrepreneurs and business owners who will share their inspirational stories at Elevator’s Making It Happen conference later this year.

As keynote speaker, Hannah will share her experience of success and the lessons she has learned with future entrepreneurs and aspiring business leaders.

Hosted by Gavin Oates from Tree of Knowledge, the ninth ‘Making It Happen’ conference will take place on Thursday, October 11 at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

The annual event is being organised by Elevator, which works across Scotland to help facilitate the start-up and growth of new and existing businesses.

The conference aims to inspire and motivate entrepreneurs, business owners and university students, with a tailored session for school pupils and college students in the morning.

Hannah will be joined by some of Scotland’s most exciting entrepreneurs, including Jeanette Forbes, chief executive of PCL Group, Ros Marshall and Kirsty Lunn, who set up breastfeeding friendly underwear company Molke and Sandy McKinnon, founder of Foodstory.

As a double Commonwealth Games champion, European and world medallist and triple Olympic finalist swimmer, Hannah Miley strongly believes her own success is due to hard work and her commitment to the sport.

“The message I will be sharing at the Elevator conference is that the key to success is never giving up, know that everything happens for a reason and always look for the positive, which applies to business as well as other fields such as sport.

“I am not the biggest, I am not the strongest, but I will be the hardest working athlete I can be,” she said.

Along with University of Aberdeen Business School, Elevator will host a £1,000 competition open to new business ideas through to existing businesses operating in Aberdeen City or Shire.

Applications for the pitching competition are open until Friday, September 28.

Any business operating or planning to operate in Aberdeen City or Shire can sumbit a 60-second video pitch.

Five successful finalists will be annnounced by October 2 and they will be invited to deliver a two-minute pitch.