Fast track course for Grampian nurses

NHS Grampian is inviting applications for a new fast track Advanced Nurse Practitioner course.

The £1 million investment in training for current NHS Grampian staff forms a vital part of its strategy to bolster staffing levels across a range of acute services.

The bespoke course, which will be delivered by Robert Gordon University and the Advanced Care Academy, will offer 20 places to nurses.

Nurses will be able to build on their current experience and skills to achieve advanced level academic and clinical practice in just a year by combining their study with high quality clinical placements and supervision – in half the time such a qualification would normally take.

Acting Director of Nursing Caroline Hiscox said: “We are delighted that we’ve been able to put together such a comprehensive, advanced level course.

“This work has been developed over the past 18 months by two of our Nurse Consultants in Advanced Practice in collaboration with RGU.

“Their support and enthusiasm has been invaluable.

“Being able to offer a formal paid trainee programme for Advanced Nurse Practitioners demonstrates the value that NHS Grampian places on training and developing its workforce.”

The course is expected to commence in November.