Open invitation to join celebration

A local charity is holding a summer celebration later this month to recognise men and women finding freedom from addiction.

Teen Challenge North East Scotland has organised its annual open day at men’s recovery home Sunnybrae, near Fyvie, for Saturday, August 25, from 2pm-5pm.

The event, which is open for anyone to attend, will be packed with food, fun activities, music, life stories and more and offers an opportunity to recognise the latest graduates from its addiction recovery programme.

A presentation will be made for men from Sunnybrae and women from Teen Challenge’s women’s recovery home, Benaiah, near Mintlaw, who have done fought years of addiction to create new futures for themselves and their families.

Gordon Cruden, area manager, said: “This year we’re particularly looking forward to recognising and celebrating men and women who have all overcame harrowing circumstances to break free from addiction. Today, they are clean and free with great futures ahead of them.”

Further information about the organisation is available at www.tcns.org.uk.