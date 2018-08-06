Support for CHSS’s latest campaign

Local MSP Liam Kerr has pledged his support for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s (CHSS) bold new strategy, No Life Half Lived.

He met recently with two of the charity’s stroke nurses to hear more about the vital support they provide to people as they return home from hospital following a stroke.

Mr Kerr was keen to find out more about the available support in the area after one constituent told him of the vital input her CHSS Stroke Nurse had in ensuring she made the best recovery possible. The life-changing service provides care and advice that is tailored to the needs and goals of each individual.

Last year more than 1000 people in Grampian received invaluable support through CHSS’s Stroke Nurse Service.

He said: “It was wonderful to meet with Mairi Chrystal and Jane Davidson to hear about the amazing support that they provide to people every day across the North East of Scotland.

“Charities like Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland are so important in bridging the gap between services provided in the hospital and support available to people in the local community when they return home.”

Jane Davidson, CHSS’s lead stroke nurse for Grampian, added: “It is so important to have the support from MSPs like Liam Kerr as we continue to develop and grow our services.”