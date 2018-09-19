Healthy eating tips at CLAN Inverurie

A north east charity will welcome a dietician to a coffee morning at its Inverurie wellbeing and support centre next month.

During the morning, Maria Dow will share tips on how to improve your health through diet on Monday, October 1 from 10.30am.

The event will be held at CLAN Cancer Support’s centre on Burnside Court.

Maria has recently supported CLAN Cancer Support’s Counterweight@CLAN programme at CLAN House in Aberdeen which helped people to look at weight management after cancer treatment.

Maria said: “Many people who are affected by cancer wish to make changes in the diet to improve their health. There is a lot of advice out there, but it can be confusing and hard to follow. I hope to talk about some general principles that people can try to use if they wish.”

Fiona Cormack, area manager for CLAN Inverurie, added: “We are delighted to welcome Maria Dow to our coffee morning in October.

“People attending our drop-in often discuss what they are cooking and eating and what would do them the most good. It is great to have a qualified dietician to give a talk and answer questions.”

CLAN Inverurie offers information and support to people with a cancer diagnosis and their families.

The centre is open on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and provides one-to-one counselling, complementary therapies aimed at pain and stress relief and various activity and social groups.

A coffee morning is held on the first Monday of the month.

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer. CLAN aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.

Based in Aberdeen, the charity covers the whole of north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.