Heritage Centre celebrates first year

The Garioch Heritage Centre celebrated its first anniversary last month.

The Inverurie centre marked its first year of operation on Wednesday, October 17.

In the last year the centre has seen more than 10,000 visitors step through its doors.

It has also hosted various events including a film show, Easter Egg Hunts, Critter Keeper, and special exhibitions including 100 years of Guiding and the Scottish Diaspora Tapestry.

There have been thousands of artefacts donated to the centre and the items on display are growing on an almost daily basis.

In the near future the Garioch Heritage Centre will host an exhibition on the landscape artist William Keith and an event for the centenary of World War I with sing-a-long music and dances from the time.

The centenary event will take place on Saturday, November 17, and tickets cost £10 per person available from the Centre.

The Garioch Heritage Centre is housed in the former locomotive works and tells the story of life in the Garioch from the early 20th century to the present day.