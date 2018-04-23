High prices achieved at auction

Over 2,000 buyers and sellers visited Thainstone Centre last weekend to take part in the third collective sale of plant, machinery and equipment of the year.

All sections achieved strong prices, and 83 per cent of the 2,890 lots sold on the day.

The top selling item, a 2016 Scania G490 CB 8x4 tipper with drawbar in the heavy commercials class, was purchased for an impressive £90,000, the highest price seen so far in 2018.

Mark Barrack, Head of Thainstone Specialist Auctions, said: “Saturday’s collective sale was the best-attended this year, and saw some exceptionally strong prices – particularly in the tractor and plant and heavy commercials sections.

“These substantial sales prices are indicative of the high-quality nature of lots that sellers are putting forward, with buyers continuing to favour second-hand equipment over new to eliminate the extensive lead time that comes with purchasing from the factory.”

The tractor and plant section saw a 2017 JCB 3CX excavator achieve a substantial £60,500, followed by a 2017 JCB 86 Midi tracked excavator, which realised £42,000.

Light commercials and 4x4s also achieved strong prices, with a 2017 Ford Ranger Wildtrack double cab achieving the section’s top price of £22,200.

The top price in the trailers, caravans and containers section was a Lunar Zenith 5-berth caravan that sold for £3,400.

In the farm implements section, the highest-priced items were a Wragg post driver and KV ES100 5 fur plough, both of which sold for £5,000.

Mr Barrack added: “Despite the looming Brexit uncertainty, there were an unprecedented number of lots sold at impressive prices, which exceeded all of our expectations. It was also particularly pleasing to see attendees join us on-site from as far as Ireland and Eastern Europe.”

The next sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 26, from 9am at Thainstone.

For entries, contact Tim McDonald for agricultural implements and machinery on 01467 623894 or John Roy for plant, machinery, equipment, tractors, 4x4s and light and heavy commercials on 01467 623863.