House plan approved at Oldmeldrum

The future of Oldmeldrum Golf Club has been secured thanks to councillors at the Formartine Area Committee.

Plans to build a single house on land at the golf course went before councillors on Tuesday, January 22.

The site in question is located directly behind an existing house next to the A947 and A920 junction.

It is currently used for turf growing, but it had been classed as “obsolete” as it is cheaper for the Golf Club to buy new turf compared to the man hours needed to maintain and cut their own.

The planning application received a total of 149 representations, all of which were in support of the idea.

However in a report put to councillors ahead of the meeting, council planners recommended that the plan be refused as the land had never been developed, and that the development itself was contrary to policy in the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan.

Speaking at the meeting on behalf of the club, Patricia Ramsay said that it is currently facing financial difficulties and the debt that it has is preventing the club from moving forward.

She added: “The sale of this unused piece of land is the only way of raising much needed funds.

“This would be a lifeline to this community asset.”

After discussing the plan, councillor Paul Johnston suggested that the plans be approved with a delegated grant, and his decision was backed by councillor Karen Adam.

Cllr Johnston said: “We have to think about the public circumstances, this is a private club but should it have to wind up, that would have a knock-on effect in the local community.”

The proposal went to a vote and seven councillors backed the plan with just one vote against it.