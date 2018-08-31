I-Con(ic) moments guaranteed in Inverurie

Young people from across Garioch have created their own comic book convention to express and share their fondness of alternative culture with members of the community.

The I-Con convention will be held at Inverurie Community Centre tomorrow (Saturday, September 1) from 11am to 4pm.

The event is free and open to all, organised by young people themselves as part of the Year of Young People #YOYP2018.

There will be something for all ages, from retro computer games to a drawing workshop to bring superhero ideas to life, led by local artist and community worker Penny Downes.

There will also be a range of stalls, a workshop to create superhero props from foam, another on playing Dungeons and Dragons, and a competition for the best fancy dress on the day.

A quiet room will be available for those who would like to have some downtime.

The convention is being led by the Studio Valhalla, a youth group which encourages creative endeavours.

Penny, who has been supporting some of the young people involved explained: “The young people who’ve brought this together are amazing. Many joined the group because they felt shy and they’ve taken a really can-do approach to planning the event. Studio Valhalla is about creating an environment where everyone can be themselves and this will be an extension of that.

“Join us – fancy dress or not, outgoing or not – and find a bit of fun hidden away in Inverurie this weekend.”

Find out more at www.facebook.com/invercon2014