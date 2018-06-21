Iain says a big thank you

A local man has extended his thanks to those who have supported his recent Aberdeen KiltWalk challenge.

Iain Hay of Inverurie completed the 26 mile Mighty Stride KiltWalk on Sunday, June 3 in aid of Fly Cup Catering.

He also completed the same challenge last year to raise money for the Inverurie-based charity.

Through both fundraisers Ian is delighted to have raised approximately £800.

Iain said: “Although my fundraising for this year’s event is still ongoing, I wish to say a big thank you to everyone that has kindly donated in my fund for this worthwhile charity.

“I would also like to especially mention family and friends who aided in logistics on the day and their enthusiastic fundraising support.”

Iain added: “Even though I successfully completed my KiltWalk challenge again this year, anyone still wishing to donate in aid of this worthy cause can do so at aberdeenkiltwalk2018.everydayhero.com/uk/iain-1.

“Once again, a big thank you to everyone who contributed in whichever way.

“Without you my successful completion of my challenge, in both years, would not have been possible, enjoyable or worthwhile.”

Fly Cup Catering, based at Blackhall Industrial Estate, provides suitable catering opportunities for adults with learning disabilities.

Around 1,800 walkers took part in this year’s Aberdeen KiltWalk.