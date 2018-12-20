Injury Unit review approved

The Integration Joint Board (IJB) for the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) has agreed recommendations for future service delivery at two local Minor Injury Units.

After public engagement earlier this year, the team behind the review was able to meet with members of the public in Insch and Inverurie to look at the available options.

The changes at Insch will see a dedicated Minor Injury trained nurse delivering the service Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm. This will allow staff working at Insch Memorial Hospital, to focus on patient care and well-being.

The Minor Injury service in Inverurie will continue to be delivered by the GP practice at the new Inverurie Health and Social Care Hub during core hours.

It was agreed that due to the very low number of presentations to the out of hours MIU this would cease to operate in the new year.

Dr. Lynda Lynch, chair of the IJB, said: “This has been a really excellent piece of work by the team behind the review, all of whom have put a real emphasis on listening to communities and being open and honest.

“I would also like to thank the people who came to the events, it was great to see how willing people were to work with us and help us to make the right decisions for their communities.”

Cllr Anne Stirling, vice-chair of the IJB added: “Inverurie and Insch were identified as being the two MIUs most in need of change so I am delighted that the team behind the review have been able to bring forward recommendations for us to approve as quickly as they have.”