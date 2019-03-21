Inspectors praise Inverurie nursery

Inspectors have praised Kellands School nursery in Inverurie for the way staff have met the different needs of children in their care.

The review by the Care Inspectorate also acknowledged the effectiveness of the child protection procedures in place.

Kellands nursery received “very good” ratings for quality of care and support and for quality of staffing.

Quality of environment and quality of management and leadership were not assessed during the recent inspection.

The report said: “Staff knew the children very well; they adapted their approach to meet their different needs. Staff interacted skilfully with children requiring additional support.

“Personal plans have been developed with input from other agencies where appropriate.

“The plans provided detailed and useful information to support staff to work consistently.

“As a result, these children were being well supported to progress and achieve their potential.”

There are 152 primary schools, 87 nurseries and 17 secondary schools in Aberdeenshire.