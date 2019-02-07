Inspectors praise north east nursery

Education inspectors have expressed confidence in the ongoing improvements being made at Rothienorman Pre-School Nursery.

A recent visit led to the village hall facility being described as a “welcome and nurturing environment” and Inspectors said children were “happy, enthusiastic, and developing confidence”.

Key strengths included a “dedicated team” which inspectors said have developed positive relationships and a “strong sense of community”.

But the nursery has been asked to improve in certain areas, including increased use of national guidance to develop a “robust and rigorous approach to self-evaluation”. Inspectors said this will enable practitioners to identify what is working well and what needs to improve.

They also want to see development of approaches to assessment and planning to help improve the quality of learning experiences and provide “greater depth and challenge” for all children.

Improvements are also being sought in the development of practitioners’ knowledge and understanding of how to support children’s early language and mathematical thinking.

Inspectors are confident that the setting has the capacity to continue to improve and will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.