Inverurie aiming to shine for the community

Judges will descend on Inverurie next week to assess the town for the coveted 2019 Beautiful Scotland awards.

Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group has joined many others from across the country to celebrate more than 50 years of community improvement.

The town is looking in fine colourful fettle for the judges arriving next week

Administered by Keep Scotland Beautiful - a member of the Royal Horticultural Society’s Bloom Federation - Beautiful Scotland recognises the efforts of local authorities, communities and businesses which work tirelessly to improve their local cities, towns and villages.

Entrants have together nurtured an astonishing number of plants, organised local environmental awareness campaigns and encouraged mass volunteer participation – all to improve the places they live and work in.

Now the planters are blooming, the streets are clean and the community is ready to showcase its hard work to the Beautiful Scotland judges.

Three themes are examined during the judging - horticultural achievement,community participation and environmental responsibility - to discover which communities have been most successful in improving the attractiveness, cleanliness and sustainability of the places they care for.

Winning communities will be presented with awards at a ceremony hosted by Dumfries and Galloway Council in September 12.

The overall winner will be presented with the prestigious Rosebowl Trophy, while a number of discretionary awards will be presented for outstanding performance in areas such as biodiversity, tourism, and community involvement. Some of the winners from Beautiful Scotland 2019 will go on to represent Scotland in the RHS Britain in Bloom Final in 2020.

John Glover, chair of Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group, said: “The IEI committee are delighted to be competing in Beautiful Scotland 2019 in the Medium Town category.

"This gives us an ideal opportunity to showcase Inverurie for its horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility, and community participation.

"Inverurie is a thriving town with many voluntary groups, social enterprises, schools, residents, businesses, public sector staff and elected members contributing to its success. This is an exciting time in the development of the town centre with the formation of the Business Improvement District last year.

"The cooperation of different community groups working together to improve and enhance the town centre will bring benefits for many years to come."

Juliette Camburn of Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “Communities, local authorities and businesses that enter Beautiful Scotland have already made a massive contribution to ensuring that our country is nicer place to live, visit and work.

“The entrant groups pull people together to build stronger communities and continue to make a massive difference to Scotland’s environment while having fun at the same time. I’d like to wish all the entrants the best of luck and look forward to celebrating all their achievements with them at the 2019 award ceremony.”