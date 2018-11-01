Inverurie centre to host mental health seminar

The Garioch Sports Centre in Inverurie will host a free ‘Exercise for Stress Relief’ seminar next week.

The event will feature Astrid Whyte from Mental Health Aberdeen and members of the GSC fitness team.

Centre co-general manager, Kevin Bonarius, said: ‘With mental health being such a hot topic at the moment, we want to spread the word about the link between health and fitness and positive mental health.

“We’ve invited Astrid Whyte along as a subject matter expert and we’re looking forward to some interesting discussion on the evening.”

The event will be held on Thursday, November 8 from 6.30-8.30pm.

If you wish to attend email info@gariochsports.co.uk.