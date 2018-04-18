Inverurie development marks latest phase of new affordable homes

Aberdeenshire Council’s latest new-build development has been completed with 16 affordable homes at North Street in Inverurie.

The development, a mix of one and two-bedroom flats for rent, was handed over to the council by contractor Bancon Homes, which designed and built the development on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council.

An interior shot of one of the new homes

The project was funded through the Scottish Government’s Council New Build Grant, along with Aberdeenshire Council funding.

Work began on the site in March last year, with the properties handed over to the council earlier this month.

North Street, Inverurie, is part of the sixth phase of Aberdeenshire Council’s new build programme, which will see around 130 new council-owned affordable homes built across Aberdeenshire during 2017-2019. Other developments in the programme include properties at Laurencekirk, Oldmeldrum, Peterhead, Turriff, Huntly and Fraserburgh.

Cllr Anne Stirling, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Communities Committee, said: “One of the priorities in the Local Housing Strategy for 2018-23 is to increase the supply of quality affordable housing in Aberdeenshire, and North Street is part of that commitment.

“We work very closely with our partners to increase availability and I’m particularly pleased to hear that our tenant group has been involved and has had the chance to view the properties and get an idea of the types of accommodation we are looking to provide.”

Committee vice-chair Cllr Iris Walker added: “Accessibility is taken into account when developing new properties, and some of our ground floor flats at North Street have been designed for those with physical disabilities through the creation of wet rooms.

“Tenants will be moving in to their new homes soon, and I am sure they will enjoy living in this modern, attractive development.”

Bob MacArthur, design manager at Bancon Homes, said: “We are pleased to have handed Aberdeenshire Council 16 high quality, affordable flats which will be available for social rent at our Monument View development.

“The design was influenced by the beautiful views out to the countryside, which are taken advantage of with large areas of double glazing to provide light and airy spaces while maximising the views. It was also a priority to ensure the homes are low maintenance and highly energy efficient, which we achieved by using timber frame construction and gas-fired central heating.

“We look forward to seeing the new residents at the Monument View development settling into their new homes and enjoying all that Inverurie has to offer.”