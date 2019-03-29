Inverurie development up for award

Bancon Homes has been shortlisted in the prestigious Homes for Scotland Awards 2019 for its Aspire Mews and Monument View developments in the North-east.

It's Aberdeen city centre development Aspire Mews has been nominated in the Private Development of the Year (up to 25 units) category and picturesque suburban development, while Monument View in Inverurie is a finalist in the Private Development of the Year (26-99 units) category.

Following the nominations, Bancon Homes will also be considered for the top accolade, Homes for Scotland Home Builder of the Year, following a rigorous interview process.

Now in its 17th year, The Homes for Scotland Awards celebrates the very best of quality living in Scotland.

More than 700 entries were submitted across six categories this year. Each nomination will undergo a rigorous judging process by an independent industry panel, with winners due to be announced in May.

Managing Director of Bancon Homes, Allan Clow said: “Being shortlisted for not one, but two categories at the Homes for Scotland Awards 2019 is a brilliant testament to the dedication of our team, who are completely committed to providing homes that our customers will love.

“We’re extremely proud of both developments shortlisted and the unique lifestyles they offer homebuyers. At Bancon we build homes with prospective buyers in mind and our properties at Aspire Mews and Monument View very much demonstrate that ethos, with the design and spec of each home tailored to suit clients.

“Being shortlisted for these prestigious awards reiterates our commitment to making our customers’ needs a priority. We look forward to joining some of the UK’s biggest homebuilders at the awards in May.”