Inverurie development welcomes new families to the area

Inverurie has been named the fastest growing town in Europe, so it’s no surprise that it has welcomed numerous new families to the area who now call it home.

Mum of four, Andrea White, moved to Inverurie from Ireland with her family five years ago and has recently been appointed sales consultant at Bancon Homes’ Monument View development in the town.

With a background in law, construction and sales and marketing, Andrea has a wealth of experience and offers potential house buyers advice throughout their whole journey of purchasing a property.

Andrea said: “I love meeting new people and I get to do that every day in my role at Monument View. People allow me to be part of one of the most important events in their lives, so you develop lasting relationships with clients, which is the most rewarding part of my job.

“As a sales consultant, I communicate with our clients from the very first conversations about the properties we have available and which are best suited to their needs, to speaking with third parties such as solicitors and suppliers to ensure that our clients’ journey is straight-forward and enjoyable.”

House buyers from young couples to families and downsizers, have been drawn to the development’s wide offering of two, three and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached villas, along with three-bedroom bungalows.

“Monument View is a fantastic development,” added Andrea. “It has stunning views and surroundings with all the amenities of the town on your doorstep. There’s a house style to suit everyone and each differs in size and is finished with individual character. We have a range of energy efficient, high specification homes to suit couples, singles and families alike.”

Monument View is perfectly situated in the catchment area of Strathburn Primary School which is within walking distance and Inverurie Academy, an award-winning secondary school which is under a 10-minute drive from the development.

Andrea added: “My children range in ages from 13 to 23. My eldest, Anton (23), has flown the nest now and works in sales too and Jared (17) is head boy at Inverurie Academy.

“They’re all very sporty, Michael (13) loves motorbikes and is vying to join the Aberdeen and District Motocross Club at Rhynie and Mya (15) is a talented judo player and is a member of Garioch Judo Club, travelling around the country to take part in tournaments. There are so many sports and activity clubs for families and children in Inverurie, whether it’s football, gymnastics, swimming, drama or music, you name it, Inverurie has it.”

Andrea and her husband chose to move to Inverurie as it is perfectly suited to their family’s needs.

Andrea added: “Inverurie is a fabulous town. My husband likes rural living, whereas I’m more of a city person, so when we found Inverurie, we had the best of both worlds. Nestled in the countryside with spectacular scenery, it has everything you need and is just a short journey into the city, so there’s always something for families to do and take part in.”