Inverurie group’s Beautiful success highlighted at Holyrood

An Inverurie group has been given the parliamentary seal of approval for its gold standard performance in a prestigious award.

The Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group (IEI) received a Gold accolade at the recent Beautiful Scotland Awards, organised by Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Their efforts have been recognised by local North East region MSP Peter Chapman, who has asked colleagues to support a Holyrood motion to congratulate members.

Mr Chapman said: “This is a massive project that’s involved everyone from the council to community council, men’s shed and Rotary, businesses and also IEI.

“It’s a job well done and more than worthy of a gold prize.”