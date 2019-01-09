Inverurie hustings for NFU candidates

NFU Scotland’s regional hustings tour will stop in Inverurie next week, which will see three candidates who are contesting for the two Vice President roles within NFU Scotland speak to members.

The hustings event will be held at the Kintore Arms in Inverurie on Thursday, January 17 at 7pm.

Voting for the positions of the two Vice Presidential posts will take place at the Union’s Council meeting at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow on Friday, February 8. The Union’s AGM, conference and annual dinner will be staged on Thursday, February 7.

Current Vice President Martin Kennedy, Livestock Chairman Charlie Adam and Combinable Crops Chairman Ian Sands have put their names forward to contest for the vice-presidential positions.

President Andrew McCornick said: “It is an extremely uncertain time for Scottish agriculture, so there has never been a more important time for members to listen to the candidates and make sure their vote counts.

“All three candidates have the skills and experience to do a fantastic job for NFUS and Scottish agriculture and this is their opportunity to convince members they have a role to play as we tackle the major challenges ahead.

“With Brexit decisions looming and future agricultural policy in the UK and Scotland up for debate, we need the right people in place to drive forward policies that are in the very best interests of our farmers and crofters.”