Inverurie makes 'Most Beautiful' shortlist

Inverurie has been shortlisted for Scotland’s Most Beautiful High Street competition run by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), Keep Scotland Beautiful, and the Herald on Sunday.

The STP seeks to celebrate towns, cities and villages that take pride in where they live, and highlight the groups who come together and work to change their communities for the better: making local places clean, attractive, accessible, sustainable, vibrant and inclusive for all to enjoy.

Entries will be judged on factors including horticultural achievement, public realm, environmental responsibility, community participation and accessibility and inclusivity.

Inverurie Environmental Improvement (IEI) Group chairman, John Glover, said: “IEI is delighted that Inverurie Town Centre has been shortlisted for Scotland’s Most Beautiful High Street.

"The Town Centre has looked exceptionally well with the floral displays this year. Inverurie Town Centre is unique with the Town Hall, the Memorial Garden and Crosslett Court as the centrepiece of a vibrant High Street with many traditional local traders.

"It still has a market town atmosphere with a friendly welcome for visitors, shoppers, workers and residents in the town. We look forward to getting community support when the online voting opens next week."

The towns shortlisted for the competition will go to a public vote from Saturday 20 to Wednesday 31 October here.