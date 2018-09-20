Inverurie man dies after incident at garage

An Inverurie man has died following an incident at Specialist Cars Volkswagen in Aberdeen on Saturday, September 15.

Emergency services were alerted at around 8.45am to a man that had sustained injuries at the premises on Craigshaw Crescent but sadly, he died on Tuesday afternoon.

The man has since been named as 33-year-old Mark Mathers.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mark's family said: "We are devastated by what has happened. Mark will be sorely missed by all who knew him. We respectfully request that we are allowed privacy to grieve at this time."

Detective Inspector Norman Stevenson said: "Our thoughts are with Mark's family at this very sad time. An investigation is ongoing in conjunction with Aberdeen City Council and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course."