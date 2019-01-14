Inverurie park seeks council cash injection

Work to complete a new path network at Inverurie could begin immediately if councillors approve a £34,000 funding request.

Additional cash is required to finish a path network and create a new entrance at the Ury Riverside Park between Inverurie Retail Park and Osprey Village.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s Garioch Area Committee will next week discuss an application towards the costs of completing the project from its Area Committee Strategic Budget.

Education director Laurence Findlay reports that the park has been designed to “work with the forces of nature”, and will comprise wetland areas, sports pitches, a play park, entrance and the network of footpaths and cycleways.

He says: “The first phase of footpath/cycleway was constructed in 2016, providing the long-awaited link between Osprey Village and the town centre.

“A further footpath/cycleway network is currently being constructed to provide a circular path around the park.”

The project was funded from a combination of a capital contribution from the Barratt Path Fund and from developer obligations, but a shortfall has arisen.

Councillors will be reminded that while the site remains in the ownership of Aberdeenshire Council, the development of the park is managed by the trustees of Ury Riverside Park Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (SCIO).

Trustees intend applying for a long lease of the park through an asset transfer application in 2020.

Recently, 70 members of the local community including Syrian New Scots, Cubs and Army Cadets planted around 1,500 trees in the park.